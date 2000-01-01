Today, 05:00 AM #1 Chigimus Alternator Join Date: Jan 2014 Location: Calgary, AB Posts: 902 Chiggy's Sales Thread: CHUG, MP, 3rd Party, Marvel Legends & More!





Transformers (Official & 3rd Party)

Commemorative Series

- Series IX Ricochet (MISB) $50



Alternators

- Meister (Jazz) (MISB) $40



Armada/Energon/Cybertron

- Metroplex (MISB) $50



CHUG

Hasbro/Takara

- Generations deluxe Warpath (MOSC) $35

- Titans Return deluxe Brainstorm (MOSC x2, one copy will come with R E P R O L A B E L S ) $30 or $35 w/ R E P R O L A B E L S

- Titans Return deluxe Hardhead (MOSC) $20

- Generations voyager Roadbuster (comes with R E P R O L A B E L S ) $50

- Takara LG35 Super Ginrai (MISB) $110

- Generations leader Skyfire (MISB) $60

- Titans Return titan master Thunderwing (from the Chaos on Velocitron box set, die cast head!) $15

- Generations deluxe GDO Wheelie (figure only) $10

- AOE deluxe Scorn (no instructions) $10



3rd Party

- Unique Toys Mania King 1st Edition (complete, MIB using the box from the Classic Edition version) $80

- Fansproject Warbot Assaulter (MLC) $80

- Mech Ideas Demolition Crue Apex & Gemini (missing one pair of guns and both maces, but I have R E P R O L A B E L S sheets for both) $40 each or $70 for both

- Toyworld Hardbone (MLC w/ box) $70

- Toyworld Swamper (MLC w/ box) $70 Legends Scale

- Combiner Wars legends Skywarp and Thundercracker (both are MOSC and include R E P R O L A B E L S sheets) $25 each

- Titans Return Clones 2-pack Wingspan & Cloudraker (MISB) $40



Masterpiece Scale

Hasbro/Takara

- Takara MP-08 Grimlock Reissue (MISB) $250



3rd Party

- X-Transbots Apollyon (with R E P R O L A B E L S ) (MISB) $120 Miscellaneous Transformers

- Kids Logic - Kids Nations: Soundblaster, Smokescreen, and Ultra Magnus (all 3 are mint, boxes are not sealed from factory but figure is contained in a sealed bag within each box) $20 each or buy all 3 for $50

- Cyber Stompin' Bumblebee & Optimus Prime (batteries still work on both) $10 each or $15 for both





Miscellaneous NON-Transformers Items

Marvel Legends

- MISB Toybiz Series 6 Marvel Legends Juggernaut (red foil/chase variant) $90

- MOSC Hasbro Marvel Legends Protector (from the Hit Monkey BAF wave) $40



- Spider-man (from the Mary Jane/Spidey TRU Exclusive 2-pack, complete with all hands) $20

- Electro (from the Toybiz Sinister 6 gift pack, complete with base) $20

- Shocker (Spider-Man Classics Series 18) $15

- Venom (Spider-Man Classics Series 16) $20

- Sandman (Spider-Man Classics Series 12, complete with 4 alternate weapon hands and 1 normal hand) $20



- Thundra (from the Hulkbuster BAF wave, complete with mace weapon) $20

- Agent Maria Hill (from the Agents of SHIELD 3-pack) $15

- Black Widow (body from Age of Ultron 4-pack with short-hair head from Series 3 twin pack which came with Winter Soldier) $10

- Iron Fist (from BAF Odin wave. figure only) $10



- Dark Phoenix (Toybiz Marvel Legends Series 6, figure only) $30

- Cyclops (X-Men Classics) $20

- Magneto (Toybiz Marvel Legends Series 3, with helmet and cape, no stand) $35

- Sabretooth (Toybiz Marvel Legends Series 5, figure only) $20

- custom X-Force Psylocke (made by geppetto2015 of eBay; head does not snap onto ball joint but remains in place with good friction) $55

- Wolverine (from 2-pack that came with Forge, complete with both heads and 2 sets of hands) $20

- Emma Frost (Diamond variant, TRU Exclusive, no cape) $10

BAF Parts: $5 each unless otherwise stated or take the whole parts lot for $100



- Sandman left leg and right arm

- Absorbing Man 2 heads, 2 left arms, 2 right arms (all pieces are unique; $15 for the set)

- Red Hulk head

- Thanos right arm

- Iron Monger left arm

- Hobgoblin both legs ($5 for the pair)

- Rhino heads

- Gladiator Hulk head and right arm

- Juggernaut right arm and left leg

- Onslaught cape and left leg

- Red Skull head from BAF Onslaught

- Odin torso and left leg

- Man Thing torso and right leg

- Warlock left leg and left arm

- Giant Man left leg and left arm

- Ultimate Green Goblin torso

- Dirk Anger head (from comic version Nick Fury)

- Titus head and both arms Miscellaneous

- MOSC Joyride Halo Series 3 blue Master Chief $60

- MOSC Joyride Halo Series 5 gold Covenant Elite $65 or both Halo figures for $100

- MISB SH Figuarts Vegeta (2017) $70

- Marvel Select Death (the ones that came with Marvel Select Thanos) $15

- Marvel Universe Silver Surfer (the one that came with Masterworks Galactus) $10 All prices are in Canadian funds and are negotiable if you think something isn't reasonably priced at fair market value. Photos can also be made available upon request. Can meet up for local pickup in Calgary, but otherwise I'll ship with Canada Post and will need your postal code for a shipping quote. Buyer also pays shipping of course, and payment can be made by EMT or PayPal (please add the appropriate amount for their fees if choosing Goods or Services through PayPal). Thanks for browsing and onward to my inventory!- Series IX Ricochet (MISB)- Meister (Jazz) (MISB)- Metroplex (MISB)- Combiner Wars legends Skywarp and Thundercracker (both are MOSC and includesheets)- Titans Return Clones 2-pack Wingspan & Cloudraker (MISB)- Kids Logic - Kids Nations: Soundblaster, Smokescreen, and Ultra Magnus (all 3 are mint, boxes are not sealed from factory but figure is contained in a sealed bag within each box)- Cyber Stompin' Bumblebee & Optimus Prime (batteries still work on both)- MISB Toybiz Series 6 Marvel Legends Juggernaut (red foil/chase variant)- MOSC Hasbro Marvel Legends Protector (from the Hit Monkey BAF wave)- Spider-man (from the Mary Jane/Spidey TRU Exclusive 2-pack, complete with all hands)- Electro (from the Toybiz Sinister 6 gift pack, complete with base)- Shocker (Spider-Man Classics Series 18)- Venom (Spider-Man Classics Series 16)- Sandman (Spider-Man Classics Series 12, complete with 4 alternate weapon hands and 1 normal hand)- Thundra (from the Hulkbuster BAF wave, complete with mace weapon)- Agent Maria Hill (from the Agents of SHIELD 3-pack)- Black Widow (body from Age of Ultron 4-pack with short-hair head from Series 3 twin pack which came with Winter Soldier)- Iron Fist (from BAF Odin wave. figure only)- Dark Phoenix (Toybiz Marvel Legends Series 6, figure only)- Cyclops (X-Men Classics)- Magneto (Toybiz Marvel Legends Series 3, with helmet and cape, no stand)- Sabretooth (Toybiz Marvel Legends Series 5, figure only)- custom X-Force Psylocke (made by geppetto2015 of eBay; head does not snap onto ball joint but remains in place with good friction)- Wolverine (from 2-pack that came with Forge, complete with both heads and 2 sets of hands)- Emma Frost (Diamond variant, TRU Exclusive, no cape)- MOSC Joyride Halo Series 3 blue Master Chief- MOSC Joyride Halo Series 5 gold Covenant Elite- MISB SH Figuarts Vegeta (2017)- Marvel Select Death (the ones that came with Marvel Select Thanos)- Marvel Universe Silver Surfer (the one that came with Masterworks Galactus)

