|
New images of Transformers: Bumblebee (Rusty Volkswagon) 7-11 Japan exclusive
7-11 have posted some new images
of the upcoming exclusive rusty deco of the Transformers Studio Series VW Bumblebee from the upcoming Bumblebee movie. This version of VW Bumblebee features some extra rust deco on the vehicle mode to make the VW appear closer to the worn, rusted appearance it has on screen. It’s an exclusive item available both with and without an advance ticket to see the movie in Japanese theaters.* Check out the images attached to this post.
