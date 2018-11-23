|
Bumblebee: Go for the Gold Cover Artwork
IDW have posted the cover artwork for Bumblebee: Go for the Gold. The upcoming one-shot is a follow-up to Bumblebee: Win if you Dare, a wonderfully retro-feeling Generation 1 inspired tale that focused on the fun of Transformers with a healthy dose of Generation 1 nostalgia, and it sounds like we might get more of the same here. Check out the cover artwork by*Nicoletta Baldari attached to this post.*
