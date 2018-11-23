Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,536

Bumblebee: Go for the Gold Cover Artwork



IDW have posted the cover artwork for Bumblebee: Go for the Gold. The upcoming one-shot is a follow-up to Bumblebee: Win if you Dare, a wonderfully retro-feeling Generation 1 inspired tale that focused on the fun of Transformers with a healthy dose of Generation 1 nostalgia, and it sounds like we might get more of the same here. Check out the cover artwork by*Nicoletta Baldari attached to this post.*



IDW have posted the cover artwork for Bumblebee: Go for the Gold. The upcoming one-shot is a follow-up to Bumblebee: Win if you Dare, a wonderfully retro-feeling Generation 1 inspired tale that focused on the fun of Transformers with a healthy dose of Generation 1 nostalgia, and it sounds like we might get more of the same here. Check out the cover artwork by*Nicoletta Baldari attached to this post.*





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.