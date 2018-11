down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,054

Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Optimus with Battle Trailer Released at Retail. MapleMegatron we have word that the Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class (otherwise known as "Deluxe" Class in other lines) Optimus Prime with Battle Trailer has been released at Canadian retail. This set was found at a Toys R Us in Quebec and retails for about $40 plus taxes.



