Transformers Kingdom Road Rage Found At Target
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*LarELar*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of*Transformers Kingdom Road Rage at Target. Road Rage (retool and redeco of Kingdom Tracks) was found at a Target in*Maryland. While this figure has been available online as a Target exclusive
*this is our first sighting at physical stores. Happy hunting!
