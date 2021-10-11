Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Road Rage Found At Target
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,276
Transformers Kingdom Road Rage Found At Target


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*LarELar*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of*Transformers Kingdom Road Rage at Target. Road Rage (retool and redeco of Kingdom Tracks) was found at a Target in*Maryland. While this figure has been available online as a Target exclusive*this is our first sighting at physical stores. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Kingdom Road Rage Found At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Kreon 5 pack MOC 2012 Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave kre-o + 2
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime God Ginrai
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 100% Complete Canadian Version Rare
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Bloated Grey Roller 100% Complete
Transformers
transformers beast machines blackarachnia
Transformers
transformers beast machines optimus primal
Transformers
1986 Hasbro Panini Transformers Sticker Pack
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:09 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.