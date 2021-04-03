Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Studio Series Wave 12 Voyager SS-72 Starscream (Bumblebee Movie) Out At US Retail


Attention Studio Series collectors! 2005 Board member*Houstonian Prime*has shared photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Studio Series Wave 12 Voyager SS-72 Starscream (Bumblebee Movie) at US retail. Studio Series 72 Starscream was found (and bought, of course) at Target in Houston, Texas. Time to check your nearest stores to try to grab this new mold for your Bumblebee movie collection. Happy hunting!

The post Studio Series Wave 12 Voyager SS-72 Starscream (Bumblebee Movie) Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



