TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up October Week 2
Another active week of new toys sightings over the world. This week the Studio Series line continues hitting shelves in more continents, as well as the new Transformers Cyberverse toys. Siege is also hitting more shelves in South America: Siege Wave 2 Deluxes And Wave 1 Micromasters in Chile
*Great news for fellow Chilean collecttos! Via*Transformers Generaciones
*we can confirm that*Siege Wave 2 Deluxe Chromia, Ironhide, Sixgun and Prowl, and Micromasters Wave 1 Roadhandler & Swindler (Race Car Patrol), Storm Cloud & Visper (Air Strike Patrol) and Autobot Topshot & Flak (Battle Patrol) were finally found at Falabella in » Continue Reading.
