Today, 03:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,602
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 2


Another active week of new toys sightings over the world. This week the Studio Series line continues hitting shelves in more continents, as well as the new Transformers Cyberverse toys. Siege is also hitting more shelves in South America: Siege Wave 2 Deluxes And Wave 1 Micromasters in Chile *Great news for fellow Chilean collecttos! Via*Transformers Generaciones*we can confirm that*Siege Wave 2 Deluxe Chromia, Ironhide, Sixgun and Prowl, and Micromasters Wave 1 Roadhandler &#38; Swindler (Race Car Patrol), Storm Cloud &#38; Visper (Air Strike Patrol) and Autobot Topshot &#38; Flak (Battle Patrol) were finally found at Falabella in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
