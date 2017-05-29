Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,742

Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Megatron Sighted At UK Retail



A great surprise for UK fans. 2005 Boards user timelord10 let us know that*Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Megatron Was Sighted At UK Retail.* The figure was found at Toymaster store in Staffordshire, UK and it has a price*of £54.99 (66.79 Dollars aproximately). timelord10 has shared pictures in package and a comparison with TR Deluxe Triggerhappy and AOE Voyager Evasion Mode Optimus Prime. Happý hunting for all UK fans. You can check the pictures after the jump, and then sound off at the 2005 Boards.



