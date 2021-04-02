Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:37 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1577
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1577 Hong Kong Post have updated the shipping cost air mail parcel, and results in a cheaper shipping cost by EMS. Here is a comparison table for certain locations that EMS is cheaper than Air Mail Parcel. So why not choose a faster service with cheaper shipping? Log into Facebook Japan E-Express Resumed! Canada EMS Limited to 5KG. Australia E-Express, Air Mail Parcel and EMS Resumed! EMS and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1577 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
