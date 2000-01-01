Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Omegatron
Omegatron Emporium of stuff for sale
So I have decided to put a few things up for sale in advance of TFCON. I expect to be there on the Saturday and can bring things with me then. I am new to the world of selling even though Ive been collecting forever, so Ive just posted what I think are appropriate amounts next to the items. If you think Im off-base, please feel free to make a counter-offer, Ill consider anything reasonable.


Generation1
Thudercracker, Generation 1, 1984
Missing fists, landing gear, one side tailfin, missiles and missile launchers
$20.00

Fastlane, Generation 1, Autobot clone
Missing gun, missing spoiler
$15.00

Cloudburst, Generation 1, Pretenders
Inner Robot only. Both wings and nosecone are intact.
$15.00

Blackjack, Micromaster
Complete
$10.00

Iron works, Micromasters Base
Base only, no micromaster, missing ramp and missile
$20.00

Road Hugger, Micromaster
Complete
$10.00

Beast Wars

Sea Clamp
Only this figure/ none of the rest of Tripredicus
$10.00

Optimus Minor
No Tail
$10.00

Prowl (The lion part of Magnaboss, not the owl
Complete but only this figure no other parts of Magnaboss
$15.00

Other Transformers

Mirage, Combiner wars
No gun
$10.00

Optimus Prime (protoform), 2007 Live action movie
No fire piece, has gun
$10.00

Arcee, Animated
No swords, no wings
$10.00

Hasbro Strafe (spin attack version), Age of extinction
Complete
$10.00

Windblade, Thrilling 30
No sword or scabbard
$10.00

Blurr and hyperfire, Titan Masters
Complete
$20.00

Snow Cat, Energon
Missing Missles, missing skis from legs
$10.00

Gobots

Magmar, Rock Lord
No Gun
$10.00

Sticks and Stones, Rock Lord
No Mace
$10.00

Zero, Gobot
No propeller but has bomb on underside
$15.00

Zero (yes another one), Gobot
No propeller but has bomb on underside
$15.00

Major-Mo, Gobot
Complete
$10.00
Pumper, Gobot
No ladder
$10.00

Clench, Super Gobot
Missing right door
$40.00

Spoons, Gobot
Complete
$15.00

Raizor, Super Gobot
Missing Rotoblade, minor damage to leg clips but does not affect transformation
$50.00

Wrong way, Gobot
Missing Rotoblade, missing one side wingpod
$10.00

Flip Top, Gobot (possibly KO)
No rotor
$10.00

Third Party

FansProject Teardown, Armoured Battalion
figure complete/ no box no instructions
$40.00

FansProject Crox, Function X
MISB
$40.00


























