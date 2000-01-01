Today, 05:18 PM #1 Omegatron Gen 1 Join Date: Mar 2009 Location: Brantford, ON Posts: 328 Omegatron Emporium of stuff for sale





Generation1

Thudercracker, Generation 1, 1984

Missing fists, landing gear, one side tailfin, missiles and missile launchers

$20.00



Fastlane, Generation 1, Autobot clone

Missing gun, missing spoiler

$15.00



Cloudburst, Generation 1, Pretenders

Inner Robot only. Both wings and nosecone are intact.

$15.00



Blackjack, Micromaster

Complete

$10.00



Iron works, Micromasters Base

Base only, no micromaster, missing ramp and missile

$20.00



Road Hugger, Micromaster

Complete

$10.00



Beast Wars



Sea Clamp

Only this figure/ none of the rest of Tripredicus

$10.00



Optimus Minor

No Tail

$10.00



Prowl (The lion part of Magnaboss, not the owl

Complete but only this figure no other parts of Magnaboss

$15.00



Other Transformers



Mirage, Combiner wars

No gun

$10.00



Optimus Prime (protoform), 2007 Live action movie

No fire piece, has gun

$10.00



Arcee, Animated

No swords, no wings

$10.00



Hasbro Strafe (spin attack version), Age of extinction

Complete

$10.00



Windblade, Thrilling 30

No sword or scabbard

$10.00



Blurr and hyperfire, Titan Masters

Complete

$20.00



Snow Cat, Energon

Missing Missles, missing skis from legs

$10.00



Gobots



Magmar, Rock Lord

No Gun

$10.00



Sticks and Stones, Rock Lord

No Mace

$10.00



Zero, Gobot

No propeller but has bomb on underside

$15.00



Zero (yes another one), Gobot

No propeller but has bomb on underside

$15.00



Major-Mo, Gobot

Complete

$10.00

Pumper, Gobot

No ladder

$10.00



Clench, Super Gobot

Missing right door

$40.00



Spoons, Gobot

Complete

$15.00



Raizor, Super Gobot

Missing Rotoblade, minor damage to leg clips but does not affect transformation

$50.00



Wrong way, Gobot

Missing Rotoblade, missing one side wingpod

$10.00



Flip Top, Gobot (possibly KO)

No rotor

$10.00



Third Party



FansProject Teardown, Armoured Battalion

figure complete/ no box no instructions

$40.00



FansProject Crox, Function X

MISB

$40.00





















































