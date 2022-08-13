Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Dr. Wu Sword Dancer (G1 Slamdance) G1 Toy Deco Images


Third Party company Dr. Wu, via their Weibo account, have uploaded images of a new color variant of his Sword Dancer (G1 Slamdance). These are two new cassettes compatible with the Kingdom/Legacy Blaster mold. Both are based in the G1 cassettebots Grand Slam (DWE-08 Patriot Tank) and Raindance (DWE-07 Traveler Plane) and they can combine into a modern version of Slamdance (Sword Dander). This time Dr. Wu is offering a new G1 toy-accurate redeco now featuring slightly darker colors and a solid red face.

The post Dr. Wu Sword Dancer (G1 Slamdance) G1 Toy Deco Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 10:34 AM   #2
Re: Dr. Wu Sword Dancer (G1 Slamdance) G1 Toy Deco Images
got to say, i love my lil copy of G1 Slamdance, and this is pretty cute

(also I never saw the 1st deco of this)
