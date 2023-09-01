Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:46 AM
grimlock09
Beast Machine
Join Date: May 2007
Location: qbc
Posts: 462
Montreal - my sale list
Hi to all collector in Canada,
It's has been while since I post here but I am back where it all started
  • all items are sealed unless mentioned otherwise
  • All shipping in Canada will come with a tracking number
  • Local pick up is possible
  • Many other transformers ; Marvel, Pokemon, DC, Gi joe, Star wars, DBZ , Comic (current and vintage) ,Pop, Jurassic park, Amiibo, Signed autrograph card,Steelbook movie, He-man, Lego, Sideshow, Poster, Sonic, Spawn, TMNT, are NOT listed but please PM me with your wish list, you might be surprise
Add this link to your favorite

Dec 8 :
Frenzy 86 Figure Red *** 30
Super7 W2 - Grimlock***100
SS 102 OPTIMUS PRIME- Buzzworthy *** 65
SS 106 Optimus Primal *** 80
Creatures Collide Buzzworthy 4 Pack *** 55
ER Sunstreaker ***50
Erial & Dion War Dawn 2-Pack *** 85
Autobot logo Bookend *** 120
Decepticon logo Bookend *** 120
Matrix of Leadership Bookend*** 90
Cyberverse Adventures Smash Changer Optimus Prime *** 45
Legacy Evolution Optimus & Bumblebee Core Class 2-Pack*** 65
Prime beast hunters deluxe Prowl*** 30
Prime beast hunters deluxe Smokescreen*** 30


MISC
retro star wars 3.75 inch : armorer, boba,mando,bo-katan & ashoka set of 5 *** 50
Star Wars Logo light Paladone (no usb wire) *** 35
Marvel Legends 6" Spider-Man No Way Home - Green Goblin *** 85
Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Man - Kraven***35
Marvel Legends Mindless One - Blade ***40
Marvel Legends Mindless One - Daredevil ***40
McFarlane DC Multiverse Dark Knight GL - Bane*** 50
McFarlane DC Batman The Animated - Scarecrow *** 40
DC Super Powers W5 - Reverse Flash *** 40
Stranger Things Logo Light Paladone (no usb wire) *** 35

please PM me with your wish list, you might be surprise

Merci/Thank you
