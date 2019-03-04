|
TFW2005?s WFC Siege Ultra Magnus Gallery Online!
I can’t deal with that now – Siege Ultra Magnus just showed up! … is what I told everyone when this beauty arrived.* First off, yes, I am shooting a non Masterpiece figure.* War for Cybertron Siege caught my eye when we got first looks at SDCC 2018
.* Specifically, Ultra Magnus, because of his homage to RID 2001 Ultra Magnus (RIDFOREVER
!).* Some how they got the vehicle mode to rep RID Magnus and the robot mode to rep G1 Magnus, with an inner white cab-bot.* Pure magic.* From there, I figured why not, Shockwave » Continue Reading.
.
