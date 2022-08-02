Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,718

Transformers Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker New Official Images & Sketches



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*jackisking*we can share for your new official images of the upcoming*Transformers Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker for your viewing pleasure. The images come from the new Transformers Generations Book 2022 and we have clear images of a color prototype of Masterpiece Trailbreaker in robot and alt mode showing his poseability, gimmicks, extra parts and a brief transformation sequence. To top it all, we also have a look at the production sketches of this figure. See the new images after the break and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!



