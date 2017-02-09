TFCars Instagram page is posting a better look at the One-Step version of Transformers: The Last Knight Barricade. The new toy is featured on both modes and the robot mode carries the new head. This isn’t the first time this figure is revealed. Initially, a Color Guide leaked the possibility of the toy*and an in-hand image showed up few days later. Check out the new image, after the jump.
