Today, 01:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,964
Better Look At Transformers: The Last Knight*One-Step Changer Barricade


TFCars Instagram page is posting a better look at the One-Step version of Transformers: The Last Knight Barricade. The new toy is featured on both modes and the robot mode carries the new head. This isn’t the first time this figure is revealed. Initially, a Color Guide leaked the possibility of the toy*and an in-hand image showed up few days later. Check out the new image, after the jump.

The post Better Look At Transformers: The Last Knight*One-Step Changer Barricade appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
