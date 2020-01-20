|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri God Power Jet Armor Gray Prototype
Via*Yu’s Hobbyland Facebook
*we have our first look a the new*Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri God Power Jet Armor Gray Prototype for your viewing pleasure. This is kind of a unique release in the high quality Kuro Kara Kuri action figures line. Even since we saw the first sketches
, we knew this was not going to be a figure but a complete set of extra parts to be combined with Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime
into a highly stylized ROTF Jetpower Optimus Prime.* The new image, possibly from the upcoming*ACGHK convention in Hong Kong, gives us a loo » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri God Power Jet Armor Gray Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca