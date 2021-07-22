Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,857
Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origin Bumblebee Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Board member*Taranza*we can report our first US sighting of the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origin Bumblebee. This is a completely new mold inspired by the Cybertronian G1 Bumblebee seen in the very first episode if the G1 cartoon. It was spotted at Target in Dallas, Texas. Happy hunting!

The post Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origin Bumblebee Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



