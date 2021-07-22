Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,857

Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origin Bumblebee Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Board member*Taranza*we can report our first US sighting of the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origin Bumblebee. This is a completely new mold inspired by the Cybertronian G1 Bumblebee seen in the very first episode if the G1 cartoon. It was spotted at Target in Dallas, Texas. Happy hunting!



