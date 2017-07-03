|
San Diego ComicCon 2017 ? Bait Exclusives
TFW2005 user NGW just shared on the boards the new exclusives from company Bait
for this year’s San Diego Comic Con. Bait carries premium collectibles and apparel, this year there will be 7 Transformers related vinyl figurines: Megatron – 4″ tall Soundwave – 4″ tall Optimus Prime – 4″ tall Bumblebee – 4″ tall Megatron – 6″ tall Optimus Prime – 6″ tall Medicom Megatron Bearbrick set The 4″ figures will sell for $20, the 6″ figures for $45 and the Megatron Bearbrick set for $125. Are you going to SDCC? Let us know if you plan to get » Continue Reading.
