Transformers: The Last Knight ? Dashcam

The promotion for The Last Knight continues even when we are really close to the local Premiere. Via Paramount Pictures Australia , we have a*Transformers: The Last Knight – Dashcam. The video is part of a viral campaign on YouTube, which includes content for other important channels. You may find some other videos soon, so keep checking your YouTube Accounts. You can check the video below and then share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Dashcam appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM