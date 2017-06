Transformers: The Last Knight Wave 2 Deluxes Out At ToysRus Malaysia

2005 Boards member*[Wing_Saber-X] let us know that*Transformers: The Last Knight Wave 2 Deluxes Are Out At ToysRus Malaysia. Deluxe Sqweeks, Drift and Steelbane were spotted at ToysRus Midvalley Megamall. They are priced RM 99.00 which is 23.00 Dollars each aproximately. Happy hunting for all Malaysian fans! You can check the pictures after the jump and the sound off at the 2005 Boards.