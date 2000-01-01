Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
Ironwave
Master in disguise
IDW comics or Novels
I just reading the novels Exodus, I am read like 5 chapters thus far. So far it's a good read. But what I would like to know, what do you prefer reading and find more interesting, current IDW LL and OP? Or the Novels: Exodus, Exiles, Retribution?
Die Autobots!
#2
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Re: IDW comics or Novels
I'm more of a novel lover, though I pick up all the comics as well.

I enjoyed Alan Dean Fosters movie tue in the most.
