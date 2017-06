Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 1,969

The Last Knight Voyagers Hound and Megatron Sighted in Canada Thanks to board member cli1ck for posting their sighting.

Megatron and Autobot Hound, he second wave of voyagers from The Last Knight have been spotted at a Walmart in Ontario.



Have you been able to find these figures yet?

Let us know inthe sightings threads and happy hunting Attached Thumbnails