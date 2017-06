Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 1,969

The Last Knight Legion Wave 2 Released in Canada Thanks to cybertron.ca user Pascal we know that the second wave of legion figures from the latest movie line has hit shelves.

This wave includes the previously unseen Crosshairs, Drift and Megatron legion figures.



If you seen any new figures hitting Canadian shelves be sure to let us know if the sightings threads Attached Thumbnails