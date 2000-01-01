Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:16 AM   #1
hotrod75
Mini-Con
hotrod75's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: canada
Posts: 9
G1 Reissue 15th Anniversary Optimus Prime
Looking to trade a MISB G1 reissue 15th anniversary Optimus Prime plus cash for a MISB G1 encore #12 Metroplex reissue (not KO) in the GTA area.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: OP.jpg Views: 0 Size: 43.7 KB ID: 46347  
