TFNation to Include Gregg Berger In The Big Broadcast Of 2020


TFNation*posted up that 2 more guests are coming to their online convention The Big Broadcast of 2020.* Attending is Gregg Berger, the unforgettable voice of G1 Grimlock and many other Transformers characters.*The Big Broadcast will take place on August 14th and 15th, online. They join other online guests:*Buzz Dixon  G1 cartoon writer, Mae Catt  Cyberverse cartoon writer,*Peter Spellos  RID Sky-Byte voice actor,*Paul Eiding  G1 Perceptor voice actor, and*Townsend Coleman  Transformers Animated Sentinel Prime voice actor,*and Stan Bush* Transformers*musical legend*, and*Mae Catt* voice of Transformers Cyberverse Bumblebee.

