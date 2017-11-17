Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,212

Takara Tomy LG-EX God Ginrai Box Set Release Date Delayed



Thanks to 2005 Boards user Type-R we can inform that Takara Tomy LG-EX God Ginrai Box set*has been delayed for some more weeks. This Takara Tomy Mall exclusive set which will include both Legends Super Ginrai and God Bomber plus Minerva and Cab Headmasters was expected for release on November 25, but*customers who ordered it from Takara Tomy Mall got an e-mail*informing of the delay. The set is now scheduled for December, 2. Fans who pre-ordered this amazing set will have to wait for some more time. You can click on the bar to share your thoughts at the 2005



