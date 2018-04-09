|
Takara Tomy Quad Barrell Shotgun Campaign
Thanks to an article from*Dengekki Hobby Web
*we can report that*there’s an upcoming Takara Tomy campaign for a Quad Barrell Shotgun. The shotgun seems to be a repaint of one of the gun’s included with Age Of Extinction Hound. The shotgun seems to be taken from a scene from The Last Knight, during the battle between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, as noticed by*Snaka’s blog
, While this could be correct, the promotional images show the gun with Voyager Studio Series Optimus Prime.* The campaign will start from April 21st. If you purchase more than » Continue Reading.
