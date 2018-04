Takara Tomy Quad Barrell Shotgun Campaign

Thanks to an article from* Dengekki Hobby Web *we can report that*there’s an upcoming Takara Tomy campaign for a Quad Barrell Shotgun. The shotgun seems to be a repaint of one of the gun’s included with Age Of Extinction Hound. The shotgun seems to be taken from a scene from The Last Knight, during the battle between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, as noticed by* Snaka’s blog , While this could be correct, the promotional images show the gun with Voyager Studio Series Optimus Prime.* The campaign will start from April 21st. If you purchase more than » Continue Reading. The post Takara Tomy Quad Barrell Shotgun Campaign appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM