Old Today, 08:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,349
Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Saberhorn & Bisk Released in Singapore


Via TFW2005 member Platium, we can report that one of the last Robots in Disguise toys has hit retail in Singapore. The Crash Combiners Bisk and Saberhorn two pack was spotted at*Isetan Nex. There’s no word on if the Optimus Prime and Grimlock (Primelock) set was also out in Singapore, but the pair share an assortment, and since Bisk &#38; Saberhorn were the last one on the pegs, it seems likely someone got them before our man Platium.* So it sounds as if the last Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners have hit retail in Singapore. What do you think? Are &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Saberhorn & Bisk Released in Singapore appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



