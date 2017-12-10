Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,349

Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Saberhorn & Bisk Released in Singapore



Via TFW2005 member Platium, we can report that one of the last Robots in Disguise toys has hit retail in Singapore. The Crash Combiners Bisk and Saberhorn two pack was spotted at*Isetan Nex. There’s no word on if the Optimus Prime and Grimlock (Primelock) set was also out in Singapore, but the pair share an assortment, and since Bisk & Saberhorn were the last one on the pegs, it seems likely someone got them before our man Platium.* So it sounds as if the last Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners have hit retail in Singapore. What do you think? Are



