|
Transformers Reveals for Jan 2023 ? Official Pics, Details, and Pre-Order Links
The Hasbro Transformers team just wrapped their first live stream of 2023 and tons of reveals are now officially live.* Studio Series gets yesterday’s Rise of the Beasts Scourge and the rest of the goodies are Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 2.** Check out our sponsors below to snag your copies, then read on for official pics and details for each.* We’ll update this post over time with refined info and direct links. Transformers Studio Series Leader Rise of the Beasts Scourge TFSource
, Entertainment Earth
, Big Bad Toy Store
, The Chosen Prime
,
__________________