Transformers Reveals for Jan 2023 ? Official Pics, Details, and Pre-Order Links





The Hasbro Transformers team just wrapped their first live stream of 2023 and tons of reveals are now officially live. Studio Series gets yesterday's Rise of the Beasts Scourge and the rest of the goodies are Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 2. Check out our sponsors below to snag your copies, then read on for official pics and details for each. We'll update this post over time with refined info and direct links. Transformers Studio Series Leader Rise of the Beasts Scourge Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, The Chosen Prime, TFSource

