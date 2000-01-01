RNSrobot Animated Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 1,955

UW Computron Wondering if anybody might be willing to part with this dude. If my tax return is good I want him back in collection. Wondering what prices might look like. Thanks!

FEEDBACK THREAD

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"