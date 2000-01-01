Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page UW Computron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:48 AM   #1
RNSrobot
Animated
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,955
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
UW Computron
Wondering if anybody might be willing to part with this dude. If my tax return is good I want him back in collection. Wondering what prices might look like. Thanks!
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
vintage TRANSFORMERS CYBERTRON ULTRA MAGNUS OPTIMUS PRIME toy nos canadian robot
Transformers
NEW Transformers 5-pc Generations Power of The Primes Titan Class Predaking $175
Transformers
Transformers Dinobot Slag Fansproject Lost Exo Realm LER-02 CUBRAR
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime G1 2018 Walmart Exclusive Autobots Reissue new sealed
Transformers
Transformers G1 God Bomber + God Ginrai Trailer + Optimus Prime Powermaster Cab
Transformers
Takara Transformers RID 2001 Fire Convoy / Optimus Prime 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Leader Class Galvatron NISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.