John Barber named as the new IDW Editor in Chief
IDW have announced their new editor in chief, following the departure of Chris Ryall, and it’s someone that readers of IDW’s Transformers comics will be familiar with – John Barber. John Barber is a veteran comic writer and editor, who has written and edited a range of comics, including Wolverine, and Marvel’s Ultimate line. On the Transformers front, he’s the man who made sense of multiple contradictory bits of Movie fiction with gusto with the Sector Seven and Dark of the Moon comics, as well as writing the Robots in Disguise ongoing (later renamed Transformers, and relaunched as Optimus Prime). » Continue Reading.
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.