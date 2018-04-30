Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,184

John Barber named as the new IDW Editor in Chief



IDW have announced their new editor in chief, following the departure of Chris Ryall, and it’s someone that readers of IDW’s Transformers comics will be familiar with – John Barber. John Barber is a veteran comic writer and editor, who has written and edited a range of comics, including Wolverine, and Marvel’s Ultimate line. On the Transformers front, he’s the man who made sense of multiple contradictory bits of Movie fiction with gusto with the Sector Seven and Dark of the Moon comics, as well as writing the Robots in Disguise ongoing (later renamed Transformers, and relaunched as Optimus Prime).



