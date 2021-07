Autobotz24 G1 Junkie Join Date: Dec 2010 Location: Georgetown, ON Posts: 1,110

Acoustic Wave pre-orders Saw this on the Chosen Prime and Reflector Files Facebook pages. It's not labeled as FansToys but Robot Paradise instead though it's the same colour style and font as FT releases. RP-01 is Soundwave and RP-01B are the tapes and they look amazing.

Appears to be sold out at Chosen Prime and I haven't seen it pop up on any of our sponsor sites yet





Feedback thread

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ght=Autobotz24



Among the winners, there is no room for the weak __________________Feedback threadAmong the winners, there is no room for the weak