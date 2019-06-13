|
War For Cybertron Siege Ratchet and Bluestreak ? In-hand Images
Thanks to a user on reddit
, we have a couple of in-hand images of two upcoming, highly-anticipated figures from the WFC Siege line: Ratchet and Bluestreak! For now there’s only one pic of each in their robot modes, but they give us a good look at both bots. In addition, these images also reveal Ratchet’s weapon which is an homage to the missile launcher from his G1 toy’s “robot” mode. Check out the pics after the jump and be sure to share your thoughts and excitement in the discussion below!
