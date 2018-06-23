|
Optimus Prime #20 Cover A Revealed
We have a new IDW Publishing comic cover for you straight from Previewsworld
, this time for Optimus Prime #20’s Cover A, and it certainly is a treat for Beast Wars fans! Kei Zama’s pencils for this cover had previously been seen on the issue’s RI cover, but the big difference here is that cover A has that same art colored by Josh Burcham. Optimus Primal and Beast Wars Megatron are both featured prominently on the cover, but it is unknown how large of a role they’ll play in the issue itself, as they have thus far just been two » Continue Reading.
