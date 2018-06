Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,500

Optimus Prime #20 Cover A Revealed



We have a new IDW Publishing comic cover for you straight from Previewsworld, this time for Optimus Prime #20's Cover A, and it certainly is a treat for Beast Wars fans! Kei Zama's pencils for this cover had previously been seen on the issue's RI cover, but the big difference here is that cover A has that same art colored by Josh Burcham. Optimus Primal and Beast Wars Megatron are both featured prominently on the cover, but it is unknown how large of a role they'll play in the issue itself, as they have thus far just been two





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.