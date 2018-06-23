|
Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 Spotted At Peruvian Retail
Via*Cybertron 21 on Facebook
, we can report that Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 is out at Peruvian retail. The highly expected new molds of Grimlock and Blackout were found at Tai Loy store in San Miguel, Lima. They are sold for 119.90 Peruvian Soles or $67. This is a bit expensive price, but if you have the discount tickets offered by the store last month, you can get buy for 20% off which is 176 Peruvian Soles or $54. Peruvian stores finally get Leader Class toys on the shelves since 2015 with Combiner Wars Ultra » Continue Reading.
