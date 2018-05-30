|
Takara Tomy Studio Series Wave 2 Listings And Stock Images
Amazon Japan website have just update new listings and stock images for the upcoming Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager & Deluxe. We have information of the following figures: SS-10 ?????? (Lockdown) SS-09 ????????? (Autobot Jazz) SS-11 ????? (Megatron) SS-12 ???? (Brawl)
These figures are expected for release on July, 28th this year. As usual, there are no discernible differences compared to the Hasbro releases. You can check out the mirrored gallery after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
