Transformers Licensed Merchandise At 2023 Nuremberg And London Toy Fairs



Though our annual New York Toy Fair is pushed to September this year, Spielwarenmesse and The Toy Fair UK will take place on their usual calendar dates. We’ve received some info from several exhibitors who are set to showcase Transformers toys and licensed merchandise at the 2023*Nuremberg & London Toy Fairs*. With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hitting theaters this year, manufacturers are planning to release their products around the movie’s hype. Exhibitors: Sambro International Simba Smoby YuMe Toys Bandai UK MV Sports & Leisure You can check out additional info, after the jump. The Toy Fair 2023 will take



