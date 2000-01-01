Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Wanted Items
Looking for Transformer MP Coins & Unite Warrior Coins
Today, 11:22 AM
Trans4mers
Robot Master
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Richmond,BC
Posts: 797
Looking for Transformer MP Coins & Unite Warrior Coins
Hey there,
I'm looking for a couple of TF coins. If you have them and just have it filed away and don't really care about them, why not make a little cash with them?
I'm hoping to find the following coins at a reasonable price.
Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia Coin
MP-37 Artfire coin
Thanks!
Trans4mers
