IDW Transformers Vs Visionaries #5 Full Preview
Via*Previews World
*we have the*IDW*Transformers Vs Visionaries #5*Preview to share with you. This is a 5-page preview of the last number of this*five-issue crossover comic miniseries. The battle that will decide Cybertron and New Prismos future is coming to an end. Transformers vs. The Visionaries #5 Magdalene Visaggio & Fico Ossio The final fate of Cybertron! Leoric and the drill team, on a mission to stop the destruction of the planet, reach the coreonly to be met by Virulina and her Darkling Lords! Now, the two sides are locked in a final battle to determine whether Cybertron sees tomorrow. Everything » Continue Reading.
