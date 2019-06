Transformers Studio Series SS-42 Longhaul, SS-45 Drift, SS-46 Dropkick & SS-47 Highto

Courtesy of In-Demand Toys we have a nice set of new stock images of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series SS-42 Longhaul, SS-45 Drift, SS-46 Dropkick and SS-47 Hightower. We have a great closer look at these toys, including Longhaul as Devastator's leg.