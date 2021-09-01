Today, 06:20 PM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,096 More HasLab Victory Saber Prototype Images From Fan Expo Boston





Coming to us from TFW boards member TFs on Vacation, we have even more images of the HasLab Victory Saber prototype from Fan Expo Boston! These photos display the figures in their robot modes and also give us a good view of how they look from both the front and back. They also provide a nice size comparison between the separate Star Saber and Victory Leo figures. It's also worth noting that the project itself has crossed the halfway point today, currently sitting at more than 5,500 backers. If you're interested in joining in, you can do so here:





