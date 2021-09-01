Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page More HasLab Victory Saber Prototype Images From Fan Expo Boston
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,096
More HasLab Victory Saber Prototype Images From Fan Expo Boston



Coming to us from TFW boards member TFs on Vacation, we have even more images of the HasLab Victory Saber prototype from Fan Expo Boston! These photos display the figures in their robot modes and also give us a good view of how they look from both the front and back. They also provide a nice size comparison between the separate Star Saber and Victory Leo figures. It’s also worth noting that the project itself has crossed the halfway point today, currently sitting at more than 5,500 backers. If you’re interested in joining in, you can do so here:
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Revoltech Transformers STARSCREAM & HOT RODIMUS No47 46 Yamaguchi Kaiyodo Figure
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction AOE Deluxe Lockdown MOSC
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS SKY REIGN FULL SET MINT
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Primus Planet Cybertron Supreme Class 2006 Omega 4 Keys Lot
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars CW Voyager Class Technobot Scattershot MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TITANS RETURN AUTOBOT LOT MINT ON CARDS
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TITANS RETURN DECEPTICON LOT MINT ON CARD
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.