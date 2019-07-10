Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:12 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,024
Generations Selects Lancer Revealed


Thanks to Philippine collectable store*Hobby Korner, we have our first look at Generations Selects Lancer. Lancer is a repaint of the War For Cybertron Siege Greenlight mold. No word yet on when Lancer will start showing up in other countries, but with San Diego Comic-Con next week we are sure to find out soon. &#160; Are you excited to get your fourth limb for Power of the Primes Elita-1? share your thoughts in the discussion thread.

The post Generations Selects Lancer Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
Old Today, 02:18 AM   #2
Phtcndn
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2019
Location: Calgary
Posts: 73
Re: Generations Selects Lancer Revealed
Looks good to me
Old Today, 02:33 AM   #3
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,124
Re: Generations Selects Lancer Revealed
Nice to have the set complete, even if it's kind of a poor mould.

I was lucky enough to get to see the new Nightbird retool out of Chromia the other night. I'm glad they made the Chromia mould just overall better than the Moonracer mould, because Nightbird looks absolutely killer in it.
