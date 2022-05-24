Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers x G-Shock ?Back To The 80?s? Collaboration Promotional Video & Images


The official Hasbro China and G-Shock Weibo accounts have posted up our first promotional video of a new*Transformers x G-Shock “Back To The 80’s” collaboration. Transformers now team up with popular Casio G-Shock watches bringing a retro style decoration with colors inspired by Optimus Prime, Megatron and Bumblebee. There are also some colorful promotional art images of each watch (thanks to Uranusdd Uranusdd on Facebook) that we are sure will please your optics. To top it all, thanks to*ks_time_store on Instagram, we have picture of the G-Shock Optimus Prime and Megatron revealing that they have the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers x G-Shock “Back To The 80’s” Collaboration Promotional Video & Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
