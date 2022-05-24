Third party company Dr. Wu have posted up images of the color prototype of their new*MS-30 Amie (Legends Scale Arcee)*via their Weibo account
. Designed by Mechanic Toy
and produced by Dr. Wu, this a 10 cm tall G1 Arcee for the Legends scale with an impressive range of articulation for a figure this size. She will come with a gun and rifle. Mechanic Toy Weibo
have also teased that a Nightbird redeco with extra weapons is on the works. Price and release date are yet to be announced. Check out the pics and let us know what » Continue Reading.
