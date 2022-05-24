Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Dr. Wu x Mechanic Toy MS-30 Amie (Legends Scale Arcee) Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,329
Dr. Wu x Mechanic Toy MS-30 Amie (Legends Scale Arcee) Color Prototype


Third party company Dr. Wu have posted up images of the color prototype of their new*MS-30 Amie (Legends Scale Arcee)*via their Weibo account. Designed by Mechanic Toy and produced by Dr. Wu, this a 10 cm tall G1 Arcee for the Legends scale with an impressive range of articulation for a figure this size. She will come with a gun and rifle. Mechanic Toy Weibo have also teased that a Nightbird redeco with extra weapons is on the works. Price and release date are yet to be announced. Check out the pics and let us know what &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr. Wu x Mechanic Toy MS-30 Amie (Legends Scale Arcee) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:13 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.