IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Issue #4 Pitre-Durocher Cover B Art Preview
IDW artist Sara Pitre-Durocher shared
her cover B artwork for issue #4 of the Transformers: Galaxies series: With the help of their benefactors, the Constructicons have once more been empowered. And with power, comes a way for them to escape their exile… and tear everything down in the process! The devastating conclusion to the first arc! Previews World credits
: (W) Tyler Bleszinski (A) Livio Ramondelli (CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher Remember to put this issue on your January 29th
pull list, then share your impressions on the 2005 boards!
