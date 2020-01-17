RNSrobot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 2,242

Re: IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Issue #4 Pitre-Durocher Cover B Art Preview The new idw books haven't done it for me. Tried, whatever.



Irrelevant of that. I was like, issue four hasn't come out? Three came out a while ago didn't it? It was late NOVEMBER. and the main book went early November to two weeks ago.



IDW gonna IDW.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"