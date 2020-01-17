Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Issue #4 Pitre-Durocher Cover B Art Preview


IDW artist Sara Pitre-Durocher shared her cover B artwork for issue #4 of the Transformers: Galaxies series: With the help of their benefactors, the Constructicons have once more been empowered. And with power, comes a way for them to escape their exile… and tear everything down in the process! The devastating conclusion to the first arc! Previews World credits: (W) Tyler Bleszinski (A) Livio Ramondelli (CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher Remember to put this issue on your January 29th pull list, then share your impressions on the 2005 boards!

Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
RNSrobot
Re: IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Issue #4 Pitre-Durocher Cover B Art Preview
The new idw books haven't done it for me. Tried, whatever.

Irrelevant of that. I was like, issue four hasn't come out? Three came out a while ago didn't it? It was late NOVEMBER. and the main book went early November to two weeks ago.

IDW gonna IDW.
