80s Toy Expo 2017 will be this Sunday, April 30th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario from 10 am to 4 pm with FREE PARKING. Many of the same dealers as TFcon Toronto will be at this event.



Keone Young the voice of Storm Shadow in GI Joe at 80s Toy Expo 2017

They are very happy to welcome veteran actor Keone Young to the 2017 80s Toy Expo. Fans of the 80s will remember him as the original voice of Storm Shadow in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. Star Wars fans now know him as the voice of Commander Jun Sato in Star Wars Rebels. Additionally Keone has been in too many movies and TV series to list here, but some of his roles include Mr. Wu in Men in Black 3, Henry Lin’s Uncle on the FX series Sons of Anarchy, Mr. Wu on the HBO series Deadwood, Jeong Jeong in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Dr. Hido Takahashi on HBO’s True Blood, and even played Hoshi Sato’s father on Star Trek: Enterprise. Young will be available for autographs and photos all day.



WWE Legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan at 80s Toy Expo 2017

They are also very happy to welcome WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan to the 2017 80s Toy Expo. Known for bringing a 2×4 length of wood to the ring as a weapon and his battle cry “Hooo!”, Duggan was the winner of the first ever Royal Rumble match in 1988. In WCW, he was a United States Heavyweight Champion and the final World Television Champion. Hacksaw will be available for autographs and photos all day.



Back to the Future Delorean replica at 80s Toy Expo 2017

Get your picture taken with the Back to the Future Delorean replica at 80s Toy Expo 2017 happening April 30th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale. FREE with admission to the show.



Door prizes:

The 1st door prize announcement for 80s Toy Expo 2017 is a WWE Elite Series Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins with the tag team titles thanks to show sponsor B&K Collectables. You can check out B&K Collectibles for a great selection of WWE figures, POP Vinyl, Masterpiece and 3rd party Transformers toys at the show as well as on-line.



The 2nd door prize announcement for 80s Toy Expo 2017 is a Transformers Titan Returns Soundwave thanks to show sponsor 3rd Robot Collectibles. You can check out 3rd Robot Collectibles for a great selection of Transformers and 3rd party toys at the show.



The 3rd door prize announcement for 80s Toy Expo 2017 is a Star Wars Red Squadron X-Wing Starfighter Special Set thanks to show sponsor The Toy Trove. You can check out The Toy Trove for a great selection of collectibles at the show, online and at their store in St. Catherines, Ontario.



>> Visit the event website for full details at



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



