Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted: Armada Leader Prime AEC
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:35 PM   #1
Grand Convoy
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2021
Location: Saskatoon
Posts: 1
Thumbs down Wanted: Armada Leader Prime AEC
Hey, looking to combine my Jetfire.
Any mold, any color of Armada Leader Prime
- Grey Costco Energon Prime Variant (Came with yellow overload)
- Powerlinx
- Regular
- Micron Legend
Also looking for Beast Machines Mega Jetstorm.
Last edited by Grand Convoy; Today at 04:03 PM.
Grand Convoy is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
armada, energon, jetfire, optimus, prime

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Optimus prime Action Figure Transformers
Transformers
Bumblebee transformer Figure
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece ko Accessories and Books
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
Transformers Universe Ironhide Astrotrain RID Classics Figures Generations
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
1997 Transformers Beast Wars Deluxe Bonecrusher Buffalo Action Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.