Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Selling my almost complete collection of G1/G2 Transformers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:01 AM   #1
jaywing
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: San Francisco
Posts: 1
Exclamation Selling my almost complete collection of G1/G2 Transformers
Hey,

It's long over due but now I'm finally doing it.

Im selling my collection of over 450 G1 and G2 Transformers toys. Including few really rare pre-Transformers like Browning and Red Sunstreaker. I have just few shy of them all. Some are in never played with mint condition with all paperwork, like Megatron, Optimus Prime, Sound wave and bunch of Autobot cars, Decepticon jets and cassettes, etc. I have complete G2 European exclusives, Overlord. You get it, it's a lot!

50 auctions are up now (monday 26th of june), a lot more in the the way, favourite me to stay up to date. Check the auctions here: LINK
jaywing is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
#ebay, #forsale, #g1, #g2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Movie Leader Class Megatron Complete With Working Electronics
Transformers
G1 Megatron
Transformers
Starscream Transformer ROTF
Transformers
Megatron Transformer ROTF
Transformers
Optimus Prime Transformer Automorph
Transformers
Rare Kingdam Robogun Browning M1920 Diaclone Pre Transformers Megatron NOSS MINT
Transformers
Transformers The Last Knight Voyager Class Premier Edition Figure Megatron
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:45 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.