Hey,
It's long over due but now I'm finally doing it.
Im selling my collection of over 450 G1 and G2 Transformers toys. Including few really rare pre-Transformers like Browning and Red Sunstreaker. I have just few shy of them all. Some are in never played with mint condition with all paperwork, like Megatron, Optimus Prime, Sound wave and bunch of Autobot cars, Decepticon jets and cassettes, etc. I have complete G2 European exclusives, Overlord. You get it, it's a lot!
50 auctions are up now (monday 26th of june), a lot more in the the way, favourite me to stay up to date. Check the auctions here: LINK