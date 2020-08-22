Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,211

New TRA HEADMASTER AST Walmart Listings



Thanks again to the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*we have learned about some new myterious TRA HEADMASTER AST Walmart listings. Thew new listings*ave brand new EAN codes, but all of them are just named as the assortment with no individual names, descriptions or images. Read on for the new three listings below: TRA Headmaster ast EAN: 5010993797578 TRA Headmaster ast EAN: 5010993797585 TRA Headmaster ast EAN: 5010993797561 What could this be? New Headmasters toys? Titan Masters repacks? Your guess is as good as ours. Click on the bar and let us know your ideas on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Thanks again to the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*we have learned about some new myterious TRA HEADMASTER AST Walmart listings. Thew new listings*ave brand new EAN codes, but all of them are just named as the assortment with no individual names, descriptions or images. Read on for the new three listings below: TRA Headmaster ast EAN: 5010993797578 TRA Headmaster ast EAN: 5010993797585 TRA Headmaster ast EAN: 5010993797561 What could this be? New Headmasters toys? Titan Masters repacks? Your guess is as good as ours. Click on the bar and let us know your ideas on the 2005 Boards!The post New “TRA HEADMASTER AST” Walmart Listings appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca