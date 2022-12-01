CCXP 2022 will host a panel for the Transformers Live Action Movies. It is likely that the 1st Trailer for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts will debut during the panel. CCXP 2022 –*TRANSFORMERS – 15 YEARS TRANSFORMING THE ACTION CINEMA WHERE: 01/DEC (THURSDAY) TIME: 14H00 – 14H30 STAGE: THUNDER STAGE BY CINEMARK CLUB Let’s celebrate 15 years of the franchise of the world’s most beloved undercover robots (this one and others). Meanwhile, the official Japanese Twitter account for the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts movie accidentally tweeted out the following: Friday 12/02 – 3:00pm. The tweet is since been deleted, » Continue Reading.
